Richmond's rapid bus transit line on track to expand

The bus system that serves the Richmond area may expand its popular rapid transit option known as The Pulse.

The current seven-mile rapid transit bus line offers increased regularity and capacity from Rockets Landing in the east to Willow Lawn in the West. It opened in 2018 and saw over 1.7 million riders along its east to west route in 2022. Now those behind its success are hoping to see the system expanded to support the region’s north and south corridors.

“The first pulse was very successful so that’s why we’re here,” said GRTC Chief of Staff Adrienne Torres after the presentation of a study at the transit company's building in Southside Richmond.

She said the study showed high demand for the service across the city’s currently underserved areas, and a slide show presented during the meeting suggested a variety of options which could connect Virginia Center Commons in the north, through downtown Richmond and then all the way to Midlothian or Chester south of the city.

The project is still in its earliest phases, but partners in the counties, like Todd Eure from Henrico’s Department of Public Works, are optimistic.

“When pulse came in it gave us the opportunity to extend service down Broad St. and increase ridership that way. North/South is providing nice service to the route 1 corridor,” he said.

There are more studies to be done, but construction on the new line could start as early as 2029.