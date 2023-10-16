© 2023
Cardinal Conversation: Blue Ridge Mile provides drivers license help

RADIO IQ | By Fred Echols
Published October 16, 2023 at 4:59 AM EDT

People who've had their Virginia driver's license revoked because of lapses in insurance coverage or other problems can have a hard time getting that license back. And it can be even more challenging for low income people. But help is now available.

Fred Echols spoke with Cardinal News reporter Kate Flannigan who wrote a story about a group called Blue Ridge Mile.

Cardinal News is an independent, online news organization covering Southwest and Southside Virginia.

Fred Echols
Fred Echols is a producer/reporter for Radio IQ.
