Cardinal Conversation: Funding the Blue Ridge Parkway and driving local economies
The Blue Ridge Parkway is the nation's most visited national park, drawing around 16 million people every year.
But the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation and other supporters say the 17 million dollars it receives annually from the National Park Service isn't enough even for basic maintenance, let alone improvements and services.
Fred Echols talked with Ralph Berrier, Jr., who wrote about the parkway for Cardinal News.
Cardinal News is an independent, online news organization covering Southwest and Southside Virginia.