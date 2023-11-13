© 2023
Virginia's Public Radio
Cardinal Conversation: Funding the Blue Ridge Parkway and driving local economies

RADIO IQ | By Fred Echols
Published November 13, 2023 at 5:14 AM EST
A vehicle navigates the Linn Cove Viaduct along the Blue Ridge Parkway near Linville, N.C., Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, as tourists observe the yearly display of autumn colors.
Gerry Broome
/
AP
A vehicle navigates the Linn Cove Viaduct along the Blue Ridge Parkway near Linville, N.C., Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, as tourists observe the yearly display of autumn colors.

The Blue Ridge Parkway is the nation's most visited national park, drawing around 16 million people every year.

But the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation and other supporters say the 17 million dollars it receives annually from the National Park Service isn't enough even for basic maintenance, let alone improvements and services.

Fred Echols talked with Ralph Berrier, Jr., who wrote about the parkway for Cardinal News.

Cardinal News is an independent, online news organization covering Southwest and Southside Virginia.
Fred Echols
Fred Echols is a producer/reporter for Radio IQ.
