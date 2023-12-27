2024's lesser-known proposed amendments to Virginia's Constitution

Members of both political parties are hopeful they can soon add new amendments to Virginia’s state constitution. While you may have heard about some headline making constitutional amendments already, there's at least two lesser-known proposals that will go before the legislature next month so far.

Amending Virginia’s constitution requires a bill to be passed by the General Assembly twice – with state House elections in between. If it clears that hurdle the amendment goes on the ballot the following year. That means most of the amendments voted on this year will have to wait till 2026 for the public to weigh in.

Virginians may be familiar with two pending amendments on their first vote this session: one would protect reproductive freedom and the other would give formerly incarcerated Virginians the right to vote.

But there’s two other constitutional amendments proposed so far, one we may see sooner than later.

First up is a technical fix to the state’s tax rules for widows of veterans. First proposed earlier this year by Northern Virginia Democratic Senator Jeremy McPike, the amendment would expand tax exempt status to those who “died in the line of duty.” McPike said existing constitutional language doesn’t cover families in some situations, like those who died in the attack on Fort Hood in Texas or those killed in the 9/11 attacks.

“Congress had initially denied them their benefits as well, so this would help us take care of those widow and widowers from the pentagon 9/11 attacks,” said Republican Senator Bryce Reeves speaking in support of the measure earlier this year when it was first heard in a Senate committee.

The bill passed with bipartisan support last year and is likely headed to the ballot in November 2024.

A second amendment, proposed by Lynchburg-area Republican Senator Mark Peake, would create term limits for Virginia's Attorney General and Lt. Governor. Peake said he came up with the idea after watching former VA AG Mark Herring unsuccessfully run for a third term.

“We just don’t need those two jobs to be full time employment, lifetime employment positions," Peake told Radio IQ. "Third-term AG? Really? Let's protect people from themselves and pass this bill.”

That effort will require a second vote in 2026 before a possible spot on the ballot later that year.

