Time is running out to secure coverage through Virginia's new health insurance marketplace

Virginia has a new state healthcare exchange for Obamacare. And open enrollment closes soon.

Traci Franssen is a small business owner who says many entrepreneurs and freelancers struggle with getting health insurance in a gig economy. She recalls a time before Obamacare when she was kicked off of her father's plan.

"He called the company and said, 'Hey, you forgot one.' They said no actually you filled out her health history form, and you indicated that she's been treated for depression in the past year," Franssen says. "So, that's a preexisting condition and we are not going to offer her coverage. That's what made me realize policy affects personal lives."

Virginia has a new policy – a new state healthcare exchange where people can get health insurance under the Affordable Care Act. Ruth Alburez is a healthcare navigator with the Legal Aid Justice Center.

"As we approach the end of open enrollment this Tuesday, January 16th, I am reaching out to those who have not yet enrolled," Alburez says. "Your health is important, and you still have time to secure the coverage you need for a healthy and prosperous year ahead."

Virginia's new marketplace is available to people who currently have no health insurance, and advocates are hopeful that the open enrollment period will be a time to make sure that everyone who qualifies for health insurance is able to get it.

This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.