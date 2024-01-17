Virginia Democrats delay proposals to amend state’s constitution to 2025

Virginia Democrats spoke often of amending the state’s constitution on the campaign trail during the 2023 election cycle. And while bills to enshrine abortion protections and same-sex marriage, as well as restoring felon voting rights, have been submitted, they won't get heard in committee until next year.

It’s been a long year for Sheba Williams, who runs NoLef Turns, a group that supports the formerly incarcerated when they return to society.

Among her labors is adapting to Governor Glenn Youngkin’s new and unclear rules for restoring voting rights, but she said the public fight between her group and the governor did help bring light to the issue.

So, when she saw one of the first bills submitted this legislative session would change Virginia’s constitution to automatically restore voting rights to the formerly incarcerated, she was excited.

But that excitement was muffled once the Virginia way kicked in.

“We traditionally, historically and procedurally, always do, first reference constitutional amendments, in the year before an election,” said Democratic Senate Majority Leader Scott Surovell.

Amending Virginia’s constitution requires a bill to pass twice with a House election in between. That would put any proposed amendments up for debate in 2025. So why submit this year?

“Symbolically it's important to show the public it's a priority by getting a lower bill number we can," Surovell said. "If we wait to file it next year, it’ll be HR150 or something.”

Williams said she’d try to be diplomatic in describing her reaction to the delay.

“It’s kind of disappointing because there’s so much momentum based on all the things in the last year. But I understand practice and process," Williams told Radio IQ.

And when the bill comes up in 2025, she promises she’ll be in committee meetings like she planned to be this year.

“We’ll keep educating people, we’ll keep fighting for the process," Williams added. "And when they decide that its appropriate, we’ll show up in support.”

This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.