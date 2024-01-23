Could Virginia soon offer free breakfast and lunch to all students?

Lawmakers are considering picking up the tab for breakfast and lunch at public schools across Virginia.

For many students in Virginia schools, there's no such thing as a free lunch. But Senator Danica Roem and Delegate Elizabeth Bennett-Parker want to change that. They're carrying legislation that would require all schools to offer a free breakfast and a free lunch to every student. Chlo'e Edwards at New Virginia Majority told lawmakers about her own experience.

"It was very embarrassing growing up to get a cheese sandwich or a peanut butter sandwich in my lunch tray taken because we couldn't afford the meals," Edwards said. "This removes the stigma for many students that face that public trauma that can be humiliating."

School systems across Virginia support the legislation.

"We fully support free meals as long as you'll pay for it," Jim Council at Prince William County Schools said, followed by laughter from the crowd.

The cost is anticipated to be about $173 million a year. And although the legislation has bipartisan support, it'll also have to make it out of the money committees to get into the budget.

This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.