A bill enshrining the right to contraception is likely headed to Governor Youngkin's desk

Democrats in the House and Senate are sending the governor legislation to make sure that Virginians have a right to contraception.

Contraception is often used for medical reasons that have nothing to do with preventing pregnancy.

"This is not a partisan issue," says Delegate Cia Price, a Democrat from Newport News. "My ability to leave the home should not be on a partisan line for the healthcare I need and deserve, nor should it be up to your ZIP code or privilege. This is something that everyone should be able to access, and I hope that he can see through the talking points and the partisan games."

Her bill to establish contraception as a right sailed through the House with a bipartisan vote. Five House Republicans voted for her bill, which is now under consideration in the Senate, where Democratic Senator Ghazala Hashmi of Chesterfield introduced a similar bill.

"And I would say to the governor that this legislation is supported by the majority of Virginians. In fact, it's supported by the majority of folks in the United States," Hashmi says. "And that if he truly wishes to represent what Virginians want and what Virginians need in terms of essential healthcare, he will sign this particular legislation.”

Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin will have the final say when he considers the legislation once the General Assembly session wraps up and lawmakers head home.

This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.