Virginia Museum of Transportation falls short on state agency status though some funding is likely

The Virginia Museum of Transportation has been a nonprofit educational resource in Roanoke for over 50 years. And while the legislature has once again denied its request to become a state agency, it’s still expected to receive some funding by the end of this session. Brad Kutner has more from Richmond.

Mendy Flynn is the Virginia Museum of Transportation’s executive director and she’s proud of the work the museum does.

“We tell a story of America, how these different modes of transportation have allowed other things to forge forward,” Flynn told Radio IQ.

But Roanoke-area Delegate Sam Rasoul said this state agency push this year wasn’t going to get over the finish line.

“Unfortunately, that initiative has fallen short and hopefully next year we’ll be able to do that for an entity that’s been representing Virginia transportation for more than 60 years,” the Delegate said Tuesday.

Looking forward to next year was also an offer from Buchannan-area Delegate Terry Austin, who sponsored the House version of the bill alongside Rasoul. Austin said in a committee hearing earlier this month that the museum had its first positive revenue streams last year and, if they can keep it up, it may move the tide towards making them a state agency before too long.

“I think we need a little time to see this revenue stream continue," Austin said. "We won't let this die, I promise you.”

And the legislature will still be giving the museum some funds: the House budget still includes $1 million over the next two years with a senate offering a bit less.