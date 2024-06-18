Virginians cast votes in 2024 primaries

“Would you all like a sample ballot?” volunteers asked potential voters.

But sample ballot takers were few at precincts in Bedford County, even where 5th District Congressman Bob Good and State Senator John McGuire faced off in a high-profile Republican primary. Four people were on the ballot in the Democratic primary for this seat.

Among the voters at Forest Elementary School was retired engineer George Schieck. “I think what's going on in the country right now is way the other direction," Schieck said. "I'd like to see us live within our budget, which we can't seem to do.”

For postal worker George Fath, the economy’s the main issue. “Everything's too expensive. Gas, food, everything.”

Another voter from Forest, Bibiana Burch, said she wants candidates with strong values. “I want somebody who has all the right moral values to be in office, who will stand for, you know, what I believe in, Christian values.”

Several cities are also holding primaries for council seats, including Roanoke.

City voter Bob Egbert said climate change is an important issue for him. “We're still dependent on fossil fuels, and fossil fuels are finite," Egbert said. "And in the future the cost will go up because the supply is going to go down.”

Polls close Tuesday night at 7.

This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.

