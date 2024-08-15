Virginia's solar industry continues to draw mixed reactions

Solar power may offer a bright future of Virginia. Although, some people are throwing shade on the industry.

Bedford County is about to get Virginia's first solar panel manufacturing facility – the latest move in a growing industry. Thomas Turner at Conservatives for Clean Energy says it's part of a larger trend for the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains.

"And in that whole corridor – Bedford, Lynchburg – they have just become this new hub of industry for alternative energy," Turner says. "And it's just amazing to see that part of Virginia become the leaders. We saw that with the small nuclear reactors. We saw the Delta Lab project that's been happening in southwest Virginia, and we're just seeing so many cool things happening in parts of Virginia that you wouldn't expect."

Not everyone says the future is so bright, though. Patrick County in southwest Virginia recently rejected a utility-scale solar proposal. Skyler Zunk is CEO of Energy Right, and he says many local governments are saying not in my backyard.

"Folks are looking to construct solar farms [and] solar facilities in Virginia are facing a lot of resistance," explains Zunk. "By our count, close to a third of Virginia counties have created an ordinance or regulatory structure such that landowners cannot bring solar land project proposals forward for review."

Supporters say the solar industry offers jobs and tax revenue. Opponents worry about the consequences of clearcutting and the potential for unsightly industrial spaces potentially lowering property values.

