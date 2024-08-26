Cardinal Conversation: Potential power company rate increases
Appalachian Power is asking Virginia regulators to approve a rate increase that would be the second for the company this year.
The request is drawing opposition from many directions as the State Corporation Commission prepares to hold a public hearing.
Matt Busse is covering the issue for Cardinal News and he spoke with Fred Echols.
