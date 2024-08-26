© 2024
Virginia's Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Cardinal Conversation: Potential power company rate increases

RADIO IQ | By Fred Echols
Published August 26, 2024 at 4:52 AM EDT

Appalachian Power is asking Virginia regulators to approve a rate increase that would be the second for the company this year.

The request is drawing opposition from many directions as the State Corporation Commission prepares to hold a public hearing.

Matt Busse is covering the issue for Cardinal News and he spoke with Fred Echols.

Cardinal News is a non-profit, independent, online news organization covering Southwest and Southside Virginia.
Tags
News Local News
Fred Echols
Fred Echols is a producer/reporter for Radio IQ.
See stories by Fred Echols