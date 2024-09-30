© 2024
Cardinal Conversation: Broadband expansion facing delays in Virgnia

RADIO IQ | By Fred Echols
Published September 30, 2024 at 8:54 AM EDT

Extending broadband access to all of Virginia is proving to be a long and difficult task. Now, the state is worrying that a December 2026 deadline for using 750-million dollars of federal COVID-19 emergency money could put most of the ongoing broadband projects at risk.

Tad Dickens is following this story for Cardinal News and he spoke with Fred Echols.

Cardinal News is a nonprofit, independent, online news organization covering Southwest and Southside Virginia.
Fred Echols
Fred Echols is a producer/reporter for Radio IQ.
