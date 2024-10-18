UVA Coach Tony Bennett: I came to the realization that I can't do this

UVA men’s basketball coach Tony Bennett explained his sudden retirement Friday morning.

In a news conference in Charlottesville, Bennett said he considered retiring at the end of last season, but was excited about the new class of recruits and a contract extension that could keep him at UVA until 2030. But he came to the decision to retire during the recent fall break.

"That’s where I kind of came to the realization that I can’t do this," Bennett said haltingly. "It’s not fair to these guys and to this institution that I love so much."

Bennett admitted that the college game is changing. He said he was no longer the best person to lead the program during a time when major college athletics are becoming more like professional sports.

"I think it’s right for players, student athletes to receive revenue. Please don’t mistake me. I do," Bennett said. "But the game and college athletics is not in a healthy spot. It’s not. And there needs to be change. And it’s not going to go back. I think I was equipped to do the job here the old way."

Bennett said he worried about the non-stop schedule coaches and players face, the mental health pressures on athletes, and the impact of sports agents.

Bennett said he’d given the program all he had for 15 seasons. But he admitted his passion had begun to wane and that continuing wouldn’t be fair to the players or the university.

He praised the support he'd received from UVA administrators, fans and his family.

UVA Athletics Director Carla Williams sat next to Bennett as he spoke. "We're all better because of the way he has represented college basketball and college athletics," Williams said.

Associate Head Coach Ron Sanchez will lead the program in the interim. The new season starts November 6th.

