Cardinal Conversation: Artist housing in Roanoke

RADIO IQ | By David Seidel
Published October 21, 2024 at 5:34 AM EDT

A non-profit that looks to develop local artist communities in cities across the nation has its eye on Virginia.

Artspace is targeting a former industrial site in Roanoke for its first project in the Commonwealth. It would provide artists with low-rent housing and studio space.

Kate Flanigan is covering the story for Cardinal News and she talked about it with Fred Echols.

Cardinal News is a non-profit, independent, online news organization covering Southwest and Southside Virginia.
David Seidel
David Seidel is Radio IQ's News Director.
