Cardinal Conversation: Artist housing in Roanoke
A non-profit that looks to develop local artist communities in cities across the nation has its eye on Virginia.
Artspace is targeting a former industrial site in Roanoke for its first project in the Commonwealth. It would provide artists with low-rent housing and studio space.
Kate Flanigan is covering the story for Cardinal News and she talked about it with Fred Echols.
Cardinal News is a non-profit, independent, online news organization covering Southwest and Southside Virginia.