Nearly 90 first day hikes planned across Virginia for New Year's Day

On New Year’s Day, parking is free at all Virginia State Park locations, and there are there are nearly 90 guided hikes and other events planned across the Commonwealth.

State parks across the county have been hosting first day hikes every New Year’s Day for over a decade. This year in Virginia, there are hikes you can take with your dog, events that feature hot chocolate or soup and slower nature walks for small children.

There are also rigorous hikes and midnight walks on New Year’s Eve. Space is limited and so signing up ahead of time is encouraged. Visitors will receive a commemorative sticker while supplies last.

New this year are three guided hikes within Virginia’s protected natural areas.

“Getting out in nature to see what makes Virginia so special is just a great way to spend time in nature, perhaps with your family or your friends,” said Lesley Starke, Chief of Stewardship for Virginia's Natural Heritage Program. “To maybe start a new tradition, maybe keep going with an old tradition. But why not start on the very first day with a fresh start?”

Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation

Smith Mountain Lake State Park



2026 marks the 40th anniversary for the Virginia Natural Heritage Program, which manages 69 preserves across the Commonwealth.

“2026 is going to be a big year for us,” Starke said. “We’re planning to open three new public access facilities at our natural heritage preserves.”

Virginia Natural Heritage is leading hikes on New Year’s Day in Russell, Franklin and Stafford Counties. 84 other hikes are planned at state parks across the Commonwealth, and in West Virginia, there are 21.



