Federal judge orders release of names impacted by voter rolls purge

A federal judge in Alexandria has ordered Virginia’s Department of Elections to release the names of individuals removed from the state’s voter rolls by the Youngkin administration.

The order handed down Monday is in response to a lawsuit filed by the League of Women Voters and the Virginia Coalition of Immigrant Rights.

It challenges the governor’s order to remove noncitizens from the rolls through daily review against data at the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles.

Governor Youngkin has said the measure is meant to increase election security. Under that effort, if an alleged noncitizen is flagged, they are notified by letter and then given 14 days to affirm their citizenship or be removed from the voter rolls.

The order requires names to be released to lawyers for the League of Women Voters by Wednesday. The next hearing in the case is set for the following day.

The U.S. Department of Justice has also filed a case against the Youngkin administration for violating a 90-day "quiet period" ahead of the 2024 election. Another federal judge in Alabama halted a voter purge there on similar grounds last week.

You can check your own registration status at the Virginia Department of Elections website.

Election Day is November 5th.