Millions already distributed to Virginians impacted by Helene

Governor Glenn Youngkin held a press conference to update the state on its ongoing response to Hurricane Helene. Brad Kutner has more from Richmond.

Over $10 million has been distributed to Virginians impacted by Hurricane Helene, that’s according to Governor Glenn Youngkin Thursday. But he said there’s still plenty of funds to go around, people just need to check their mail.

“After December 2nd, you will not be able to register for individual assistance. And so, that’s why we’re getting the word out to everybody," Youngkin said. "Please, if you have had any kind of loss and you’re in an individual assistance designated area, please go and make sure you file your registration and get the support that you deserve.”

Youngkin said one of the issues with assistance has been people not responding to letters or phone calls from federal administrators.

Please come back and see us," said Timothy Pheil with the Federal Emergency Management Agency. "Because it could be as simple as, ‘We don’t have your insurance information and that’s holding up your claim.'”

Youngkin said another $20 million has gone to public assistance issues — that’s money for infrastructure like roads to support further recovery.

The total cost of the storm won't be known until next month. As for Virginia’s financial ask from the federal government, Youngkin said he expects it to be big and cross multiple federal agencies; agencies that will all need funding approved during the next Congress.

This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.