Cardinal Conversation: Kidney transplant controversy
A proposal to establish a kidney transplant center in Roanoke is drawing opposition from the University of Virginia and from state regulators.
Carillion Clinic says the center would improve access to transplant services for Southwest Virginia. But opponents argue it isn't needed.
Emily Schabacker is covering the issue for Cardinal News and she talked with Fred Echols.
