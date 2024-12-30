Cardinal Conversation: Recognizing Roanoke native Edward Dudley
Roanoke native Edward Dudley grew up in Gainsboro, an African American neighborhood north of the city's downtown.
But until a historical marker recognizing his contributions to the cause of civil rights was placed near his childhood home, many people in his native city knew little or nothing about him.
Reporter Samantha Verrelli wrote about Dudley for Cardinal News and she talked about her story with Fred Echols.
Cardinal News is a non-profit, independent, online news organization covering Southwest and Southside Virginia.