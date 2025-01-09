Richmond water system back to full pressure, boil notice continues

Richmond's water system returned to full pressure Thursday. Mayor Danny Avula made the announcement just after noon.

While running water has returned to city customers, it still must be boiled before drinking or cooking. Avula said the first round of water quality testing was already underway. A second round of testing must be completed 16 hours later before the boil notice can be removed. Avula said he is hopeful that will happen late Friday or early Saturday.

In the meantime, drinking water distribution continues and preparations are being made for the next round of winter weather. Snow is expected Friday night.

Earlier in the day, Hanover County officials said water service had been restored in the eastern part of that county. But a precautionary boil notice would be in effect for customers east of Interstate 95 for approximately another 48 hours.

Henrico County public works officials also reported that service and pressure was returning to the eastern part of that county Thursday. They asked residents to be patient and limit water use until full service is restored. The entire county is under a boil notice, as well.

