State lawmakers to consider another casino project

Will supporters of a Northern Virginia casino strike it rich during the General Assembly session?

Every member of the General Assembly may soon have to weigh in on a potential casino in Northern Virginia on the Silver Line in Tysons Corner. Senate Majority Leader Scott Surovell has a bill that would allow the local government to approve a referendum.

"The Board of Supervisors have not asked for this authority. The attempt to provide them with this authority without their requesting it sets a dangerous precedent for every local jurisdiction in the state," said Lynne Mulston, chairwoman of the No Fairfax Casino Coalition, during a recent NAACP forum on the proposal. "If powerful economic interests decide to put something in your backyard, they can do so at the state level."

Two members of the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors oppose the effort, and Chairman Jeff McKay says he's willing to negotiate. But at this point he does NOT believe the current proposal would be a good deal for the county. One of the chief supporters of the proposal is president of the Northern Virginia Labor Federation – Virginia Diamond.

"We feel that would change the whole atmosphere here in Fairfax County, and this is what this nation needs or we are going to descend into a nation completely divided," Diamond says. "So, we really want this to be considered seriously for the sake of the working class people of our county."

In recent years, the General Assembly has approved five casinos – three of which are already in operation.

This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.