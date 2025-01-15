Gun violence prevention advocates flock to Richmond, with some support from Spanberger

Moms are demanding action, rallying at Capitol Square to get the attention of lawmakers.

"Last year, thanks to your advocacy and the leadership of the folks that you helped to elect, the legislature passed dozens of gun safety bills," says executive director of Moms Demand Action, Angela Ferrell-Zabala. "And we were able to get five bipartisan bills signed into law to help keep our communities safe."

Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin signed legislation limiting access to guns for children and offering tax credits for safe storage. But he also vetoed bills that would’ve banned assault weapons, cracked down on ghost guns and required safe storage of firearms – bills that have the support of former Democratic Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger.

"And so, looking toward the future, we gotta make a change," Spanberger said at the rally. "Now, I'm running for governor, and I will say this: as a governor of this great Commonwealth, I will sign common sense gun-violence prevention bills into law."

This is an election year, and even though lawmakers are debating bills right now, they'll spend the rest of the year on the campaign trail.

This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.