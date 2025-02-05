Virginia's senior groups advocate in Richmond

Aging isn’t easy. About 200 senior citizens traveled to Richmond Wednesday to ask the legislature for funding on issues they say will improve their quality of life, but also the lives of those coming up behind them.

“People seem to forget that it exists. We are over there, and we need help,” Dianne Davis, a Cape Charles resident who’s 75-years-young, told Radio IQ.

Among her top issues? Affordable housing on the Eastern Shore, especially as the wealthy look to occupy prized beachfront properties

“What they call affordable housing is not affordable housing for people who've lived on the shore all their lives,” she warned.

Davis was one of hundreds of seniors who arrived at the General Assembly building Wednesday to advocate for the 25 Area Agencies on Aging that blanket the Commonwealth. For Donna Smith, CEO of the Eastern Shore Area Agency on Aging, that ask is for millions in state money.

“Seniors come with a need. This helps them with their medications," Smith told Radio IQ. "The services and dollars you put back is an investment. When you’re investing in a senior, you’re investing in life.”

Governor Glenn Youngkin gave a pep talk to the bus full of advocates before they entered the building.

“Their voices are so important and, on top of that, 2 million Virginians that are over the age of 60 need to make sure their voices are being heard,” Youngkin told Radio IQ.

And Senate President Louise Lucas, herself a senior citizen, also promised to hear the elderly out.

“Obviously, I’m very concerned about how well our senior citizens are getting along, so anything we can do to try and help them out, I’m going to do that,” Lucas said on the steps of the Capital building.

Budget requests include $4 million for agencies across the state; Davis and Smith will find out if they’ll get those funds once the budget is finalized later this year.

This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.