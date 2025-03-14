Virginia legislators fear cuts to entitlement funding

Virginia Democrats predict dire consequences if Republicans in Washington cut funds to entitlement programs like Medicaid, social security and SNAP, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

“Most of the federal spending is entitlements, so that’s the big one to eliminate,” Tesla owner and advisor to President Donald Trump Elon Musk told Fox News earlier this week, reinforcing fears that even bigger cuts to federal programs are still ahead.

Among House Republican targets in a recently passed budget framework is $230 billion in agriculture funds, likely hitting the SNAP program, otherwise known as food stamps, and another $800 billion in Medicaid spending over the next 10 years.

Virginia Senate Democratic Caucus Chair Mamie Locke said federal cuts to SNAP could blow a $350 million hole in the state budget, shifting that cost onto Virginia taxpayers.

“Under the Trump Musk economy food prices are skyrocketing," Locke said. "We should be having a conversation about strengthening programs that help feed hungry people and not weakening them like the Congressional Republicans’ plan calls for.”

1.8 million Virginians are on Medicaid according to the Kaiser Family Foundation. About 1 in 12 Virginians are on SNAP according to USDA.

Among them is Tamika Spears from Richmond, A disabled mother of three, she told reporters Friday that the $260 she receives monthly is already stretched too thin.

“I still wind up spending cash that I have to pull from this bill or that bill just to make sure I have enough food to maintain for the month,” Spears said.

Friday’s U. S. Senate vote on a continuing resolution to fund the government temporarily does not include the proposed cuts; that budget debate will continue over the coming months.

This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.