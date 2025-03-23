Youngkin greeted by protestors at recreation of Patrick Henry’s famous speech

Governor Glenn Youngkin attended a recreation of Patrick Henry’s ‘give me liberty or give me death’ speech on Sunday — 250 years to the day in the same location it was first given.

But the governor, an ally of President Donald Trump in his last year in office, was not welcomed by all those in attendance.

Hundreds of protestors surrounded St. John’s church in Richmond’s East End Sunday. On one corner, a protester sat in a wheelchair armed with a bull horn.

“My name is Sam, and I want to take back the flag cause I’m an American, too," the protester said after leading the crowd in a rendition of the Star-Spangled Banner outside the church's gates.

A Richmond resident who fears for the future of their social security payments, Sam was among the many who chanted and held signs criticizing Trump, Tesla CEO Elon Musk's role in his administration and Governor Youngkin.

NOW: @GlennYoungkin leaves St John’s Church after hearing Pat Henry’s famous speech. Protestors are not hiding their feelings #valeg pic.twitter.com/I1URkxclB7 — BK (@BradKutner) March 23, 2025

Inside the chapel, Youngkin spoke of the importance of the spirit of America. “It’s the spirit that is our strength," he said. "It's the spirit that is our supporter, our helper.”

But he also acknowledged those outside criticizing him.

“Don't worry about it because I am happy to do whatever it takes to get someone to church on Sunday,” he joked.

Other Virginia elected officials present for the reenactment included Buchanan Delegate Terry Austin. He too found the event inside the church inspiring. As for those outside, he said they were practicing their rights as Americans.

“We live in a free country, they have the right and privilege to do what they do, we have the right to do what occurred inside," Austin said with the chant of protesters heard in the distance. "That’s the benefit of living in America.”

As Youngkin departed the event, he smiled and waved as he passed jeering protesters.

In a statement after the event, Youngkin spokesperson Peter Finocchio said the governor "hopes all Americans appreciate the sacrifice of those patriots from Virginia and the other colonies who fought to secure the liberties we enjoy today — including the right to protest peacefully."

This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.