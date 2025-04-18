© 2025
Virginia's Public Radio
WWII soldier from Martinsville, last seen on D-Day, is no longer missing

RADIO IQ | By David Seidel
Published April 18, 2025 at 5:15 PM EDT

A World War Two soldier from Martinsville, who was last seen in the early hours of the D-Day invasion, is no longer missing.

A newspaper clipping noting that Sgt. Ivor Thornton was missing after the D-Day landings.
Defense POW-MIA Accounting Agency
A newspaper clipping noting that Sgt. Ivor Thornton was missing after the D-Day landings.

Sergeant Ivor Thornton was in the second wave to land at Omaha Beach and was last seen wading toward the shore. A body was recovered a few days later but could not be positively identified. The remains were interred at a U. S. military cemetery in France.

In 2022, Thornton’s family, and the family of another missing soldier, asked that the remains be disinterred and examined.

The Defense POW-MIA Accounting Agency said Thursday that the identity of the remains had been confirmed using DNA and other analysis.

Sergeant Ivor Thornton will be buried in Arlington National Cemetery.
David Seidel
David Seidel is Radio IQ's News Director.
