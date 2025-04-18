WWII soldier from Martinsville, last seen on D-Day, is no longer missing

A World War Two soldier from Martinsville, who was last seen in the early hours of the D-Day invasion, is no longer missing.

Defense POW-MIA Accounting Agency A newspaper clipping noting that Sgt. Ivor Thornton was missing after the D-Day landings.

Sergeant Ivor Thornton was in the second wave to land at Omaha Beach and was last seen wading toward the shore. A body was recovered a few days later but could not be positively identified. The remains were interred at a U. S. military cemetery in France.

In 2022, Thornton’s family, and the family of another missing soldier, asked that the remains be disinterred and examined.

The Defense POW-MIA Accounting Agency said Thursday that the identity of the remains had been confirmed using DNA and other analysis.

Sergeant Ivor Thornton will be buried in Arlington National Cemetery.