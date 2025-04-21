Cardinal Conversation: Disaster aid delays
Southwest Virginia communities waiting for financial assistance from FEMA, the Federal Emergency Management Agency in the wake of Hurricane Helene will have to wait a little longer.
The Virginia Department of Emergency Management says it's received word from Washington that unspecified new review procedures will cause delays in the delivery of funds.
Elizabeth Beyer with Cardinal News reported on this development and she spoke with Fred Echols.
Cardinal News is a non-profit, independent, online news organization covering Southwest and Southside Virginia.