Cardinal Conversation: Paying for license plate readers

RADIO IQ | By Fred Echols
Published June 9, 2025 at 4:19 AM EDT

The use of license plate cameras by police is becoming more and more common in Virginia.

In many cases the cameras are paid for by money from a program called Helping Eliminate Auto Theft, or HEAT. HEAT is funded by a small portion of Virginians' auto insurance premiums.

Lisa Rowan is among those following this story for Cardinal News. She talked about it with Fred Echols.

Cardinal News is a non-profit, online, independent news organization covering Southwest and Southside Virginia.
Fred Echols
Fred Echols is a producer/reporter for Radio IQ.
