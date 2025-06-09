Cardinal Conversation: Paying for license plate readers
The use of license plate cameras by police is becoming more and more common in Virginia.
In many cases the cameras are paid for by money from a program called Helping Eliminate Auto Theft, or HEAT. HEAT is funded by a small portion of Virginians' auto insurance premiums.
Lisa Rowan is among those following this story for Cardinal News. She talked about it with Fred Echols.
