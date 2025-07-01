Botetourt's new ploy to attract fire and rescue volunteers

Volunteer fire and EMS agencies across the U.S. are struggling to recruit and retain volunteers. The Botetourt County Department of Fire & EMS is no stranger to that struggle, so officials there are trying something new.

The department will soon pay volunteers between $5 and $20 per call. Firefighters can also receive up to $1,000 for completing certain training certifications.

"Volunteerism has been on a decline for the past two decades," says Jason Ferguson, chief of fire and EMS for Botetourt County.

Up until now, the county paid an annual rate of $150 or $300 to volunteers. This program replaces that with a pay-per-call structure.

"This pay-per-call program is to shift in our thought process of how we're trying to incentivize retention and recruit new folks to the table," Ferguson says.

The incentives aren't enough to replace a job, but they can accumulate over time. Ferguson says some volunteers likely will use the money to purchase specific gear beyond what's provided by the county. Botetourt's next volunteer fire academy takes place in August.