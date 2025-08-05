Caring for your feet in the summer heat

Ginger Freese has nothing against kicking off her shoes.

“Personally, I love sandals, and I love to walk around barefoot,” she says.

But the UVA nurse/practitioner and expert on feet is urging people to think about where they’ll be walking and for how long. Flip flops are fine for the pool, but they’re no substitute for a good shoe.

“Shoes provide good arch support. They protect our feet from nicks and cuts and burns,” she explains.

And speaking of burns, don’t forget your feet when applying sunscreen.

“The tops of the feet, and if someone is laying out and exposing, also the bottoms of the feet generally don’t see a lot of sun, and the skin is very thin in that area, so having sunscreen there is very important.”

Wearing open-toed shoes inspires many women to have pedicures, and Freese does not object.

“I think they’re lovely and relaxing, and most people can safely go and get a pedicure. Get it in a place where’s it’s licensed and has good sanitary practices. Anyone who has trouble with circulation or has diabetes or neuropathy should talk to their provider before they go for a pedicure.”

And she offers advice to those who have pedicures to remove calluses.

“If someone does take a blade to the calluses, that can be a site for infection, so I generally do not recommend that. If you’re doing it at home where you’re using your own tools and it’s a more sanitary environment then I think it’s fine, but we don’t want to take the callous all the way off the foot, because the callous is actually protection. It’s like armor for that area underneath.”

Two other potential concerns for the pedicure crowd – toenail fungus or athlete’s foot.

“The world is full of little fungi, and they like to live in warm, moist places, so sweaty feet are a great habitat for a fungus," Freese says. "Usually foot fungus or toe fungus will cause itching, burning, scaling and peeling. If it’s mild and you ignore it, it’s probably not the end of the world, but it can go on to cause some more problems.”

She recommends using over-the-counter products to treat fungal infections and keeping your feet dry as much as possible.

“If you continue to have moist, sweaty areas on your feet, it’s probably not going to go away on its own.”

If infections persist, of course, she advises people to see a doctor. Ditto for feet that swell in summer.

“Swelling in the feet can certainly be a sign of a bigger problem, and it can be more common in older adults or people who don’t have great circulation. Go ahead and put your feet up at the end of the day. Cool them down. Rub them, and if it doesn’t go away they should see their provider.”

And – finally – Freese urges us to watch where we step.

“I was out hiking in Palmyra a few months ago now, and almost stepped on a copperhead, which are indigenous to this region. I was kind of looking up and around. I was looking for bears.”

Fortunately, she missed the snake, didn’t see bears and was wearing good, protective footwear.