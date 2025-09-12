Virginia Department of Health issues order to untangle COVID-19 vaccine access

An order from state health officials seeks to ease recent restrictions on COVID-19 vaccines.

This comes after the Food and Drug Administration recently ended broad emergency authorizations for the vaccine, in place since the very first COVID-19 vaccines became available.

The order this week from the Virginia Department of Health allows pharmacists to administer the vaccine to more people without a prescription.

Here is the complete announcement from the Virginia Department of Health:

(RICHMOND, Va.) — On September 10, Virginia State Health Commissioner Karen Shelton, MD, signed a new statewide standing order for pharmacies in Virginia to facilitate accessibility for pharmacists to administer the 2025-2026 COVID-19 vaccine.

As authorized by Virginia Code § 54.1-3408 (I), this standing order will allow pharmacists to administer the vaccine to Virginians 65 years of age and older and to Virginians between the ages of 18 and 64 years of age with at least one underlying medical condition without a prescription.

“We realize this has been top of mind for many Virginians in the past several days,” Dr. Shelton said, “and we are resolved to increase access to the updated formulation of the COVID-19 vaccine to all eligible Virginians.”

In Virginia, pharmacists may administer vaccines in two ways: either under the direct authorization of a medical provider or by following the Virginia Board of Pharmacy’s statewide pharmacy protocols. These statewide pharmacy protocols permit pharmacists to administer vaccines in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Immunization Schedule. Currently, the CDC schedule references the 2024–2025 COVID-19 vaccine formulation, but it does not yet include the 2025–2026 formulation, which is anticipated to better match the strains expected to circulate this season.

The CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) is scheduled to meet on September 18-19, 2025. VDH anticipates that ACIP will vote on the updated COVID-19 vaccines at this meeting.

The CDC Director, or Secretary of Health and Human Services, is then authorized to endorse or approve the recommendation with or without changes.

Patients between the ages of 18 and 64 without underlying health conditions, as well as those under 18, are encouraged to speak with their healthcare provider regarding the COVID-19 vaccine.