AstraZeneca investing billions for a new manufacturing facility in Albemarle County

Drug manufacturer AstraZeneca is investing $4.5 billion dollars to bring a new production facility to Albemarle County.

The company announced Thursday that the move is expected to create 600 new jobs for engineering, scientist and other openings. AstraZeneca says 3,000 jobs will be involved in the construction of the facility.

It will be located at Rivanna Futures, north of Charlottesville, and produce medications used for weight management and metabolic and cancer technologies.

That includes the GLP-1 medication baxdrostat and the company is hoping to also expand its antibody drug conjugate cancer treatment portfolio at the facility.

It is set to be operational within five years.

Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Administrator Mehmet Oz and Governor Glenn Youngkin were on hand for the announcement. In a statement, Oz says the groundbreaking represents the Trump administration's "commitment to onshoring drug manufacturing and strengthening supply chains to improve Americans' access to medication."

Youngkin added that the facility will mean "better jobs, better medicine and better opportunities for the people of Virginia."