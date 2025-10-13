© 2025
Virginia's Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Cardinal Conversation: Could internships help continue the reversal of Virginia's outmigration trend?

RADIO IQ | By Fred Echols
Published October 13, 2025 at 5:00 AM EDT

Opportunities for college students to work as interns in Virginia businesses are getting harder to find. In Northern Virginia, for example, they're down 36% in one year. Dwayne Yancey with Cardinal News says the implications for Virginia's economy are not good. He spoke with Fred Echols.

Cardinal News is a nonprofit, independent, online news organization covering Southwest and Southside Virginia.
Tags
News Local News
Fred Echols
Fred Echols is a producer/reporter for Radio IQ.
See stories by Fred Echols