Cardinal Conversation: Could internships help continue the reversal of Virginia's outmigration trend?
Opportunities for college students to work as interns in Virginia businesses are getting harder to find. In Northern Virginia, for example, they're down 36% in one year. Dwayne Yancey with Cardinal News says the implications for Virginia's economy are not good. He spoke with Fred Echols.
Cardinal News is a nonprofit, independent, online news organization covering Southwest and Southside Virginia.