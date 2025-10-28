Carilion bringing cutting-edge proton therapy to Roanoke

The western Virginia healthcare provider has been raising money for the Carilion Taubman Cancer Center, and announced this week it's exceeded its goal of $100 million.

Now, Carilion Clinic is embarking on another $50 million initiative to add proton therapy – an especially precise form of radiation therapy. That technology is only available at roughly 50 sites in the United States. This will be the third such facility in Virginia, alongside centers in Fairfax and Hampton Roads.

"Bringing this incredible technology to Southwest Virginia means we're introducing one of the most advanced and precise tools in cancer care right here at home," said Tony Seapaul, Carilion's chief physician executive. "Proton therapy is the most precise form of radiation available today, allowing our clinicians to destroy cancer cells with pinpoint accuracy."

Roanoke philanthropists Nick and Genny Taubman contributed $25 million to the cancer center, which will be named for them. They've also given $17.5 million as part of the new campaign to bring proton therapy to Roanoke. An anonymous donor contributed another $2 million.

Former Carilion CEO Nancy Agee referenced the windows in nearby Roanoke Memorial Hospital next door, which were intend to reflect the city back on itself.

"This is a place of such hope, and I think it's reflecting where the region's going," Agee said. "The whole notion of innovation and bioscience: We're there, and we're just pushing forward even more. So those windows I think reflect how amazing this region is and how we're really on the map."

Carilion anticipates the new cancer center will open in 2028.