Cardinal Conversation: A Farmville hospital's decision amidst financial uncertainty ahead

RADIO IQ | By Fred Echols
Published November 17, 2025 at 5:00 AM EST

Centra Health will end OB/GYN services at its Southside Community Hospital in Farmville in December. With new Medicaid rules expected to reduce insurance reimbursements to rural hospitals many providers are facing difficult decisions about whether they can afford to continue expensive services like OB/GYN.

Cardinal News health reporter Emily Schabacker is covering this story and she spoke with Fred Echols.

Cardinal News is a nonprofit, online, independent news organization covering Southside and Southwest Virginia.
Fred Echols
Fred Echols is a producer/reporter for Radio IQ.
