James Franklin formally introduced as next head football coach at Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech’s new, head football coach was formally introduced Wednesday.

During his press conference, James Franklin thanked the coaches that came before him – including his former assistant Brent Pry and Hall of Fame coach Frank Beamer, who he says was one of the first people he called to seek their blessing.

“I’m somebody that values the history, the traditions, the legends – and obviously, nobody is more important to Virginia Tech football than Frank Beamer and his family,” he said.

Franklin comes to the Hokies after spending more than a decade at Penn State – but his coaching resume also includes stints in the Southeastern Conference and the Atlantic Coast Conference – which Tech plays in. He is 128-60 as a head coach — one of three active FBS coaches to have a winning percentage of 68 or higher.

On Wednesday, Franklin also thanked university president Tim Sands and athletic director Whit Babcock – stating the school’s recent, financial investments into the program are vital for success in today’s college football landscape.