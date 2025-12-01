© 2025
Cardinal Conversation: A full-service, residential recovery program for Southside

RADIO IQ | By Fred Echols
Published December 1, 2025 at 4:26 AM EST

A Virginia judge is heading a $30 million fundraising effort to establish a full-service residential recovery center for people dealing with substance abuse in Southside.

Since retiring from the bench a decade ago, Judge Joel Cunningham has overseen the Halifax County Recovery Court. It helps non-violent criminal offenders overcome Substance Abuse Disorder.

Cardinal News reporter Grace Mamon is covering this story and she spoke with Fred Echols.

Cardinal News is a non-profit, independent, online news organization covering Southside and Southwest Virginia.
Fred Echols
Fred Echols is a producer/reporter for Radio IQ.
