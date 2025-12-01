Cardinal Conversation: A full-service, residential recovery program for Southside
A Virginia judge is heading a $30 million fundraising effort to establish a full-service residential recovery center for people dealing with substance abuse in Southside.
Since retiring from the bench a decade ago, Judge Joel Cunningham has overseen the Halifax County Recovery Court. It helps non-violent criminal offenders overcome Substance Abuse Disorder.
Cardinal News reporter Grace Mamon is covering this story and she spoke with Fred Echols.
