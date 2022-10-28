Anne Booze Adams is Radio IQ and WVTF Music's Roanoke-based Corporate Underwriting Representative. She works with corporate and nonprofit organizations that advertise on our air and through our website or social media channels, helping them get their message across while keeping within the framework of public radio guidelines. Anne came to WVTF in July of 2020 with decades of media sales experience, including in sales management and marketing. Her warmth and egregious manner make her a dynamic sales leader. If you're interested in getting your business or nonprofit's messaging on Radio IQ/WVTF, email Anne: anneboozeadams@vt.edu, or call 800-856-8900.