Bruce Marquis is WVTF Music/Radio IQ's Development Director. He came to WVTF from West Virginia Public Broadcasting, where he coordinated their statewide capital campaign. Prior to that, Bruce spent 30 years developing and leading performing arts centers across the country. In these roles, he steered capital campaigns for new centers in Iowa, Illinois and Charleston, SC. At home, he enjoys landscape design and gardening – and has a soft heart for stray animals, with three rescue pets currently napping on his couch.