Chris Crawford is WVTF & Radio IQ’s Traffic Coordinator.

He is a long-time resident of the Roanoke Valley and graduate of Old Dominion University and Hollins University. Prior to working at WVTF, Chris had a long career in public education as a 1st grade teacher for Roanoke City. Chris has also worked in engineering/operations for public and commercial broadcasting in the South Florida and Roanoke markets.

He is active in the performing arts, singing in the Roanoke Symphony Chorus and Opera Roanoke, and as production assistant with the Roanoke Symphony Orchestra.

