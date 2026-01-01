With over two decades of experience in sales and marketing, Cory brings a deep passion for nonprofit work and community engagement to her role as Corporate Support Manager at Radio IQ and WVTF Music. Based in Roanoke, she works closely with businesses and organizations that believe in the power of public radio to inform, inspire, and connect.

Since joining WVTF, Cory has drawn on her extensive background in media sales and marketing leadership to build lasting relationships rooted in trust and shared purpose.

If your organization is interested in a strategic partnership with Radio IQ and WVTF Music through underwriting, e-mail Cory at: Cory_Dorathy@vt.edu