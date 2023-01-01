Roben Farzad hosts public radio's Full Disclosure, which airs on Radio IQ. He is a regular contributor on NPR, MSNBC, PBS NewsHour and C-SPAN.

Previously, he was senior writer for Businessweek, covering Wall Street, international finance and emerging markets, and filled in as co-host for various shows on Bloomberg Radio. He has reported everywhere from Mozambique and Botswana to the Mideast and Medellín, Colombia, to the Dominican Republic and the Niger Delta. He authored the 2017 book Hotel Scarface: Where Cocaine Cowboys Partied and Plotted to Control Miami (Penguin)

A graduate of Princeton University and Harvard Business School, Roben was born in Iran and grew up in Miami. He now lives in Virginia.

