1A
Weekdays 10am
1A is a show for a changing America.
Every day, public radio convenes a conversation about the most important issues of our time.
With a name inspired by the First Amendment, 1A explores important issues such as policy, politics, technology, and what connects us across the fissures that divide the country. The program also delves into pop culture, sports, and humor. 1A's goal is to act as a national mirror -- taking time to help America look at itself and to ask what it wants to be.
Farmers are facing tough decisions over how to keep us fed when there's less water to go around.
The cancellation of two late night shows has some TV critics asking what's at stake for the future of late night television.
What was really happening behind the scenes?
As part of our water week series, we explore flooding in America's heartland.
The queen of tennis prepares to make way.
From the nation's cities to national parks, every space has a story to tell.
Glaciers are melting twice as fast as they did two decades ago.
The House is expected to vote and pass the bill on Friday.
More than 25 million Americans don't drink water that meets federal health standards.
The short story follows a 17-year-old girl and the nine generations of women before her who survived illness, hunger, and enslavement.