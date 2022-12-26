© 2022
Virginia's Public Radio
Met Opera Audience B&W
2022-23 Metropolitan Opera Season on WVTF Music

Jan. 21 - Donizetti's "L'Elisir D'Amore"

Published December 26, 2022 at 4:29 PM EST
Donizetti's L'Elisir D'Amore
Ken Howard
/
Metropolitan Opera

L’Elisir d’Amore has been among the most consistently popular operatic comedies for almost two centuries.

The story deftly combines comic archetypes with a degree of genuine character development rare in works of this type. Its ending is as much a foregone conclusion as it would be in a romantic comedy film today—the joy is in the journey, and Donizetti created one of his most instantly appealing scores for this ride.

Michele Gamba; Javier Camarena (Nemorino), Golda Schultz (Adina), Davide Luciano (Belcore), Ambrogio Maestri (Dulcamara)

