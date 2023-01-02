Jan. 28 - Poulenc's "Dialogues Des Carmelites"

Poulenc’s devastating tragedy returns, with soprano Ailyn Pérez as the young woman at the center of the harrowing, quasi-historical tale of an order of Carmelite nuns martyred in Paris during the French Revolution’s Reign of Terror.

The remarkable cast also features soprano Sabine Devieilhe in her Met debut as Blanche’s fellow novice Constance, soprano Eva-Maria Westbroek as the unshakeable Madame Lidoine, mezzo-soprano Jamie Barton as Mère Marie, and mezzo-soprano Alice Coote in her role debut as Madame de Croissy. Maestro Bertrand de Billy conducts John Dexter’s striking and timeless staging.

Bertrand de Billy; Ailyn Pérez (Blanche de la Force), Eva-Maria Westbroek (Mme. Lidoine), Alice Coote (Mme. de Croissy), Jamie Barton (Mère Marie), Sabine Devieilhe (Constance), Piotr Buszewski (Chevalier de la Force), Laurent Naouri (Marquis de la Force)

