2022-23 Metropolitan Opera Season on WVTF Music

Mar. 11 - Verdi's "La Traviata"

Published February 13, 2023 at 5:10 PM EST
Verdi's La Traviata
Metropolitan Opera

Three captivating sopranos with many previous triumphs to their names—Nadine Sierra, Ermonela Jaho, and Angel Blue—star as the self-sacrificing courtesan Violetta, one of opera’s ultimate heroines.

Tenors Stephen Costello, Ismael Jordi (in his Met debut), and Dmytro Popov share the role of her self-centered lover Alfredo, alongside baritones Luca Salsi, Amartuvshin Enkhbat (another debut), and Artur Ruciński as his disapproving father. Michael Mayer’s vibrant production also features three maestros: Daniele Callegari, Marco Armiliato, and Nicola Luisotti.

Nicola Luisotti; Angel Blue (Violetta Valéry), Dmytro Popov (Alfredo Germont), Artur Ruciński (Giorgio Germont)

2022-23 Metropolitan Opera Season on WVTF Music