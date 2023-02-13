Mar. 11 - Verdi's "La Traviata"

Three captivating sopranos with many previous triumphs to their names—Nadine Sierra, Ermonela Jaho, and Angel Blue—star as the self-sacrificing courtesan Violetta, one of opera’s ultimate heroines.

Tenors Stephen Costello, Ismael Jordi (in his Met debut), and Dmytro Popov share the role of her self-centered lover Alfredo, alongside baritones Luca Salsi, Amartuvshin Enkhbat (another debut), and Artur Ruciński as his disapproving father. Michael Mayer’s vibrant production also features three maestros: Daniele Callegari, Marco Armiliato, and Nicola Luisotti.

Nicola Luisotti; Angel Blue (Violetta Valéry), Dmytro Popov (Alfredo Germont), Artur Ruciński (Giorgio Germont)