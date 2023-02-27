Mar. 25 - Bellini's "Norma"

Soprano Sonya Yoncheva adds another major heroine to her impressive list of Met roles, starring as the fearless title priestess of Bellini’s scorching bel canto drama.

The extraordinary cast also features tenor Michael Spyres as Norma’s unfaithful Roman lover, mezzo-soprano Ekaterina Gubanova as Norma’s protégé turned rival, and bass-baritone Christian Van Horn as Norma’s warrior father out for blood. Maurizio Benini conducts David McVicar’s fiery production, which played to sold-out audiences when it premiered in 2017.

