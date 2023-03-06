Apr. 1 - Verdi's "Falstaff"

Verdi’s glorious Shakespearean comedy features a brilliant ensemble cast in Robert Carsen’s celebrated staging.

Baritone Michael Volle sings his first Verdi role at the Met as the caddish knight Falstaff, gleefully tormented by a trio of clever women who deliver his comeuppance. Reuniting after their acclaimed turns in the production’s 2019 run are soprano Ailyn Pérez as Alice Ford, soprano Jennifer Johnson Cano as Meg Page, and mezzo-soprano Marie-Nicole Lemieux as Mistress Quickly. Soprano Hera Hyesang Park and tenor Bogdan Volkov are the young couple Nannetta and Fenton, and Maestro Daniele Rustioni conducts.

Daniele Rustioni; Michael Volle (Falstaff), Ailyn Pérez (Alice Ford), Marie-Nicole Lemieux (Mistress Quickly), Christopher Maltman (Ford), Hera Hyesang Park (Nannetta), Bogdan Volkov (Fenton), Jennifer Johnson Cano (Meg Page)