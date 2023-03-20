© 2023
Met Opera Audience B&W
2022-23 Metropolitan Opera Season on WVTF Music

Apr. 15 - Strauss' "Der Rosenkavalier"

Published March 20, 2023 at 10:19 AM EDT
Strauss' Der Rosenkavalier
Ken Howard
/
Metropolitan Opera

A dream cast assembles for Strauss’s grand Viennese comedy.

Soprano Lise Davidsen is the aging Marschallin, opposite mezzo-soprano Isabel Leonard as her lover Octavian and soprano Erin Morley as Sophie, the beautiful younger woman who steals his heart. Bass Günther Groissböck returns as the churlish Baron Ochs, and Markus Brück is Sophie’s wealthy father, Faninal. Maestro Simone Young takes the Met podium to oversee Robert Carsen’s fin-de-siècle staging.

Simone Young; Isabel Leonard (Octavian), Lise Davidsen (Marschallin), Günther Groissböck (Baron Ochs), Erin Morley (Sophie), Markus Brück (Faninal), Katharine Goeldner (Annina), Thomas Ebenstein (Valzacchi), René Barbera (A Singer)

